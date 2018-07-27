We know it’s hot. The question is when will this record end? You won’t like the answer

Not to state the obvious, but it’s hot — like, wake-up-and-sweat-down-the-small-of-your-back, stay-indoors-until-the-sun-goes-down hot.

It’s the kind of heat that seems like it will never end.

It will, rest assured. Just not any time soon.

On Friday, Fresno will break the record of consecutive days with triple digit heat. That’s 22 days, starting July 6.

The previous record of 21 days was set in 2005.

And if predictions from the National Weather Service hold, Fresno will keep adding to the record well into next week. Temperatures are predicted to be in the triple digits until Aug. 2 at least, with high a high of 105 on Monday.

Temperatures over the past 22 days have been well above the historical average. But even with the current heat wave, the city has yet to to reach its average allotment of triple-digit heat for the summer, though it is getting close.

Fresno averages about 36 days of triple-digit heat each summer, with a record of 63 days at 100-plus set in 1984.

A heat advisory issued by the weather service has been extended through Saturday. There was also an air quality alert issued for the entire San Joaquin Valley due to the Ferguson Fire, which is still burning near Yosemite National Park.

That alert will be in place until the fire is extinguished.