Ferguson Fire grows to 45,911 acres, but containment increases

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park increased containment of the blaze to 29 percent by Friday morning, but authorities reported that 45,911 acres have been consumed.
A total of 3,821 personnel have joined the battle to stop the Ferguson Fire, along with 361 fire engines, 55 water tenders and 55 helicopters.
A shift in direction that sent winds out of the north Thursday night was mitigated by slower wind speeds and increased humidity which limited the progression of the fire. Crews were able to build additional fire lines to protect nearby communities. On the east side of the blaze, the crews continued to remove available fuels to protect Yosemite West and El Portal.
Yosemite National Park remains closed to visitors with a target of Sunday for reopening.
A community meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Tenaya Elementary School in Groveland.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect for these areas:
Anderson Valley, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads, El Portal Trailer Court, Foresta, Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground, Lushmeadows Community, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, Ponderosa Basin Community, Rancheria Flat Government Housing, Savage’s Trading Post, Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road, Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South and all side roads, Yosemite View Lodge, Yosemite West.
