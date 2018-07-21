Ferguson Fire near Yosemite adds more than 2,500 acres in 24 hours

The Ferguson Fire burning for more than a week west of Yosemite National Park has singed 27,129 acres, incident commanders said Saturday morning in their latest update.

The fire started late July 13 near El Portal in the Merced River canyon. Its footprint grew by about 2,500 acres in the most recent 24 hours tracked.

Friday, the fire jumped over the river. About 2,000 acres of the fire’s footprint are north of the river.

Incident commanders reported two new injuries Friday; no details about the severity of the injuries was available.

Yosemite National Park remains open but Highway 140 through the Merced River canyon is closed. Highways 41 and 120 remain open.