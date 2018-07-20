Ferguson fire surges to 23,000 acres burned; Still only 7% contained

The Ferguson fire swelled to 22,892 acres overnight Friday and remained only 7 percent contained, CalFire reported.
Nearly 3,000 firefighters are battling the fire approaching Yosemite National Park in rough terrain and dangerously hot weather for crews. Heavy smoke continues the hamper the use of fixed wing aircraft to contain the spread of the blaze.
Difficult conditions could worsen for firefighters because of the chance of thunderstorms at the crest of the Sierra that produce winds that fan fire flames.
A CalFire spokesman noted that the fire is raging in an area where the largest recorded fire took place in the Sierra National Forrest in 1926.
Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Other road closures inclide Incline Road, River Road from Briceburg to the gate at Railroad Flat and all campground areas areas are closed. The Hites Cove-Jerseydale Road is also closed.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the El Portal Trailer Court, Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post and Sweetwater Ridge.
Authorities also issued an evacuation advisory for:
-- Yosemite West
-- Lushmeadows Community
-- Ponderosa Basin Community
-- Tirangle Road from Jerseydale to Highway 49 South (including all side roads)
-- Darrah Road from Triangle to Sherrod Road
-- East side of Highway 49S from Darrah Road to Harris Road, (including Boyer Road, Woodland Area, Wass Road and Tip Top Road
-- National Park Service El Portal Complex
-- Rancheria Flat Government Housing
-- Old El Portal
