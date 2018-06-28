High school student shot in head in Fig Garden has died, officials confirm

The San Joaquin Memorial High School student who was shot in the head over the weekend has died.
Community Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Mary Lisa Russell confirmed Nick Kauls, 17, died Thursday. Kauls was shot Sunday night in Fig Garden as he ran from unknown suspects, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place just before midnight near Van Ness and Rialto avenues, said sheriff's office spokesman Tony Botti. Kauls was with a friend outside a home when an SUV occupied by several people drove up and demanded the teens surrender their belongings.
Instead, the teens ran and someone in the car fired several gunshots, striking Kauls in the head. The boy's friend was able to get inside a home and asked for help.
Students and community members filled the gymnasium at San Joaquin Memorial High School on Tuesday for a prayer service to remember Kauls.
Anyone with information about the case, or who may have surveillance footage, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, detective Adam Maldonado at 559-231-6944, or detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210.
Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and may be eligible for a cash reward, which was bumped to $3,000 Wednesday.
