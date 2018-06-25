Teen shot in head in Fig Garden, shooter at large

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head during a robbery late Sunday night in Fig Garden and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the Fresno County Sheriff's Officer reported Monday.
The shooting took place about 11:45 p.m. near Van Ness and Rialto avenues, said spokesman Tony Botti. The teen was with a friend, and they were possibly skateboarding in the area when they were confronted by several people in an SUV who demanded money. The teens tried to flee and multiple gunshots were fired at them.
Monday morning, sheriff's Lt. Jose Salinas said his investigators are working with Fresno police and searching for a light-colored, possibly white, SUV that was believed to be involved in other shootings around the city Sunday night.
