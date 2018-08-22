Were you at Harris Ranch on Aug. 10? Visitor possibly exposed people to measles

An individual with measles possibly exposed people earlier this month while visiting the Country Store at Harris Ranch, health officials said Wednesday.
The visitor was inside the Country Store and women’s restroom at Harris Ranch in Coalinga on Aug. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m..
Anyone who was at the Country Store and the restroom at Harris Ranch during those times — and show any signs of measles — should stay at home, verify if they have had a measles shot, and call their doctor by telephone for instructions, the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.
The health department is attempting to contact people who were potentially exposed. Individuals with questions about potential exposure can call the health department at 559-600-3332. Exposure to measles would only have occurred on Aug. 10 and between 2-3:30 p.m.
“This travel-associated case is another reminder of why vaccines are important for us to build herd immunity and protect our residents,” said Dr. Sara Goldgraben, Fresno County Health Officer.
This is the second measles scare in Fresno County this year. In May, a person with measles symptoms visited an urgent care center and Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. No other measles cases were reported from that incident.
Measles is highly contagious. Vaccination is the best for preventing the spread of measles. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash (usually starting on the face and spreading down the body), which usually appears 10 to 12 days after exposure.
Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said measles cases in 2018 could outpace 2017, when there were 118 cases in the U.S. In 2016, there were 86 cases.
