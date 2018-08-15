Have you had a measles shot? Health officials say the contagious illness is out there

Measles cases continue to pop up in the United States.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that 107 people from 21 states, including California, have reported getting measles.

The CDC said measles cases in 2018 could outpace 2017, when there were 118 cases in the U.S.

In 2016, there were 86 cases.

In 2015, a large measles outbreak was linked to visitors to Disneyland.

Fresno County had a measles scare in 2015 when an infected man was thought to have potentially exposed mothers and babies in the labor and delivery area at Community Regional Medical Center. In all, 527 people at CRMC were at risk of contracting measles. But no cases occurred.

Measles is highly contagious. Vaccination is the best prevention for preventing the spread of measles.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rash (usually starting on the face and spreading down the body).