Fresno Unified paid out a half billion dollars to workers in 2018. See what they make

Strike averted: Fresno Unified, teachers union reach agreement after months of debate Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement in February 2018 after months of negotiations on salary, class size and more – avoiding a threatened strike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement in February 2018 after months of negotiations on salary, class size and more – avoiding a threatened strike.

The Fresno Unified School District, the fourth largest school district in California, doled out more than $555.5 million in paychecks to its thousands of employees, from teachers and administrators to custodians and tutors, in 2018.

Benefits for those employees, including pension contributions and the district’s share of health, dental and vision insurance costs, added up to another $222.4 million. Together, wages and benefits brought Fresno Unified’s total costs for compensation of its employees to nearly $778 million last year.

Data provided by the district this month under a California Public Records Act request from The Bee covers 15,436 people who received pay from Fresno Unified last year, including more than 4,200 teachers in its elementary, middle and high schools.

The addition of Fresno Unified brings to more than 88,000 the number of local government employees – from cities, counties, community colleges and selected school districts in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties – whose salaries and compensation are included in the database.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fresno Unified’s 4,225 teachers received a total of $299.2 million in wages in 2018, which works out to an average of more than $70,800 per person, not including benefits.

Compensation information for every Fresno Unified employee who received pay last year is included in The Bee’s searchable database of Valleywide public employee compensation.

Select an agency from the dropdown menu below, then search by department, employee name, or job titles as provided by each agency listed. Results are limited to 250 for each search.

The district’s top administrator, Superintendent Bob Nelson, was Fresno Unified’s highest-paid employee, earning total wages of $312,381. Benefits of just over $64,000 brought Nelson’s total compensation package to more than $376,000 – tops among administrators for the Valley’s largest school districts, county offices of education and community college districts.

A cadre of 10 deputy, assistant and associate superintendents under Nelson collectively received almost $1.9 million in wages – an average of more than $187,700 each – and a combined $474,000 in benefits.