Valley Children’s reports rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations with Delta variant spreading

Valley Children’s Hospital relocated from central Fresno to along the San Joaquin River in Madera County in 1998. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Valley Children’s Hospital reported a significant uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 from June to July, which health officials attribute to the current Delta variant.

From July 1-July 31, Valley Children’s recorded 133 positive tests for the coronavirus among 3,440 tests administered. That’s a 3.9% positivity rate.

In addition, there were 30 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 last month.

In comparison from June 1-June 30, Valley Children’s reported 37 positive tests among 3,006 tests administered for a 1.2% positivity rate.

There also were only half the number of hospitalizations in June at 15.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Why the increase?

Health officials at Valley Children’s believe the current Delta variant is more transmissible than the initial variants of COVID-19, and even more contagious than the common cold, particularly in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in the Central Valley this spring, also may cause more severe disease than other known versions of the coronavirus, health officials added.

“Our work is clearly not done,” said Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s Hospital. “As healthcare leaders, we are seeing the cases of COVID-19 rise again and we have more to do to slow and stop the spread in our communities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant is now responsible for more than 80% of infections in the U.S. and almost 60% in California.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Those unvaccinated are considered most vulnerable.

In Fresno County, roughly 40% of its residents have been fully vaccinated (418,316 of 1,042,157), and 47.4% of the population have received at least one dosage.

Still, that leaves almost roughly 52% of the population in Fresno County (approximately 550,000 people) unvaccinated in the fight against COVID-19.

In Madera County, 38.53 % of its population is fully vaccinated and 45.29% have received at least one dosage.

But almost 55% of Madera County’s population still is not vaccinated.

Since adolescents who are under than 12 years old are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Valley Children’s suggests following the guidance of the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP):