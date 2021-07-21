Coronavirus

See the latest COVID hospitalization rates in Fresno-area counties

The COVID team debriefs at Central Valley Indian Health Inc. following a morning clinic Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Clovis.
The COVID team debriefs at Central Valley Indian Health Inc. following a morning clinic Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Clovis.

More than 100 people across the central San Joaquin Valley are now hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number in more than two months. Those include 22 people who are sick enough to require treatment in intensive-care units in the region.

In Fresno County, 57 confirmed coronavirus patients are in hospitals. Suspected COVID-19 infections brings that total up to 72, the highest it’s been since mid-May.

The rise in hospitalizations, and an increase in the two-week average of daily patients in hospitals for coronavirus infections, coincides with growing concerns expressed by health officials over the effects of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Delta variant, which was first identified last fall in India, has spread around the world and become the most common strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in California.

See the trends for Fresno and Valleywide in the charts below.

