COVID hospitalizations are rising in the Fresno area, as doctors warn of Delta variant

A vaccination tech draws a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine, as California Surgeon General, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (second from right) is briefed upon her visit to the Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the  Kerman Community Center, June 9, 2021. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

The number of people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 infections has been rising slowly over the past couple of weeks in Fresno County and across the central San Joaquin Valley.

On Monday, a total of 70 people were in Fresno County hospitals with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections. That’s the largest number of patients since mid-May, and included 13 people sick enough to require treatment in intensive-care units.

Across Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties, hospitals were treating a total of 124 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases – the second time in less than a week there were more than 120 inpatient cases in the Valley, and the second highest date since mid-May.

The rise in hospitalizations, and an increase in the two-week average of daily patients in hospitals for coronavirus infections, coincides with growing concerns expressed by health officials over the effects of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The Delta variant, which was first identified last fall in India, has spread around the world and become the most common strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in California.

The increase in serious illnesses is not confined to the Valley. The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that the number of people in hospitals for COVID infections statewide doubled over the past month and continues to accelerate.

