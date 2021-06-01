Fresno, Valley counties hold places among state’s COVID-19 reopening tiers

Fresno County maintained its place in California’s orange tier for easing coronavirus-driven limitations on business and social activities this week, but one neighboring county is poised to advance to the least-restrictive yellow tier as soon as next week.

Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties all remain in orange Tier 3 of the state’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy in the latest assessments released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health. Tier 3, denoting “moderate” spread of the virus within a county, is the second-least restrictive level of the four-stage system.

The blueprint tiers are scheduled to come to an end as California moves to a full reopening of its economy in two weeks, on June 15.

With an improvement in its rate of new daily coronavirus cases and a lower percentage of people testing positive for the virus, Kings County attained a first week of meeting the criteria needed to move into yellow Tier 4. If the county maintains that improvement in next week’s assessments, it could spend the final week of the state’s blueprint system in the yellow tier.

Yellow Tier 4 represents “minimal” transmission of COVID-19 in a county. Until then, however, businesses and social activities are supposed to continue operating under the orange-tier rules. Those include capacity limitations on restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other kinds of businesses.

Getting into yellow Tier 4 would provide even more latitude for businesses and gatherings than what was afforded in orange Tier 3. Notably, bars that don’t serve food can reopen for indoor service in the yellow tier. They could only operate outdoors in the orange tier, and were closed entirely in both purple Tier 1, denoting “widespread” transmission of the virus, or red Tier 2 indicating “substantial” viral spread.

Regardless of which tier a county is in, however, there are operational modifications for all business sectors – including requirements for staff and customers to wear face masks and other safety precautions including physical distancing – that continue to apply.