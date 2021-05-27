Here’s who is eligible for California’s $1.5 million vaccine lottery prizes and a $50 gift card

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a $116.5 million effort — including a $16.5 million lottery — to nudge more Californians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s the prize?

Vaccinated Californians will be eligible for three types of prizes:

Ten people will receive $1.5 million.

Thirty people will receive $50,000.

The next two million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card.

How can I become eligible?

For the $1.5 million and $50,000 prizes, Californians need to have at least one shot of the vaccine. The money will also only be paid if the winners complete their vaccination. You must live in California and be aged 12 and older — for the minors, the prizes will be held in savings account until they turn 18.

Undocumented Californians as well as other non-citizens are also eligible.

For the $50 gift cards, you must start your vaccination on or after Thursday, May 27 at any site in California (except certain federal facilities). You’ll get a redemption code by text or email within seven to ten days after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or your first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you are younger than 18, you need to have a parent or guardian complete the process for you unless you are emancipated.

When’s the drawing?

The drawing for the $1.5 million prizes is on Tuesday, June 15, when the state expects to lift nearly all of its restrictions.

The drawing for the $50,000 prizes is on Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11.

What are my odds of winning the jackpot?

With more than 22 million Californians having at least one shot as of Thursday, the odds of winning $1.5 million stands at 1 in 2.2 million. By contrast, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million.