Coronavirus update: California at nearly 3.4 million cases; pharmacies begin vaccinations

California reached a total of 3,399,878 cases of the coronavirus on Valentine’s Day, according to the state Department of Public Health. The state also reported a total of 46,843 deaths related to the virus.

By Sunday, the state reported that a total of 45,703,217 residents had been tested for COVID-19.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart began vaccinations for the virus, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal program intended to broaden the protection effort to a wider, more diverse audience.

But as the spread of the coronavirus slows, experts are warning that the spread of more contagious variants could undo strides made to control COVID-19. The B.1.1.7. variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom is spreading rapidly in the U.S., according to The New York Times, doubling roughly every 10 days. Scientists are scrambling to determine why the variant appears to be more deadly that the original virus.