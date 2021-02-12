High school, junior high students in Clovis can start heading back to schools soon

High school and junior high students in Clovis Unified schools will return to classrooms in just 10 days, district officials said in a news conference Friday.

Clovis Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said the district received the green light from the Frenso County Health Department “that seventh through twelfth grade schools already in the process of a phased return of students can continue forward with these plans as COVID conditions in our county continue to improve.

“With this news, we are moving forward with plans to return secondary students the week of Feb. 22 and will use next week to allow our secondary schools to complete preparations to welcome this group of students back to campus,” the district said in a statement. “The additional secondary students returning to campus that week will join other elementary and secondary students already on-site for instruction at all schools in the District.”

The announcement came just hours after the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines to reopen schools.

O’Farrell also said Clovis Unified is working on becoming a vaccination center and hopes to finalize plans by next week.

This story will be updated.