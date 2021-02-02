Fresno COVID cases continue to rise as vaccination rate staggers

As Fresno’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains stagnant, cases here continue to rise and more people are dying.

The California Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 420 new cases in Fresno, while the county public health department reported 12 new deaths.

Meanwhile, Fresno County is only administering second doses of vaccines at its vaccination clinic at the Fresno County Fairgrounds after pausing vaccination due to a shortage of doses. Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Centers and United Health Centers also are administering vaccines as supply allows.

Fresno County administered 76,763 vaccine doses as of Monday, state data shows. The data doesn’t include doses administered by other providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Valley Children’s Hospital, Sierra Pacific Orthopedic or United Health Centers.

CVS announced on Tuesday it will start administering vaccines at some California locations starting Feb. 11, including at least one location in Clovis. The pharmacy will follow California’s eligibility requirements.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, pledged in a letter to Fresno County Public Health officials his help to get more vaccine doses here quickly.

“It is my promise that I will continue to advocate and work to ensure that Fresno County and the Valley are not passed over for an increase in vaccines and resources during this crisis,” he wrote.

Data from around the central Valley reported on Tuesday:

Tulare County: 155 new cases; eight new deaths; at least 28,563 vaccine doses administered.

Kings County: 40 new cases; no new deaths; at least 6,069 vaccine doses administered.

Madera County: 43 new cases; nine new deaths; at least 10,151 vaccine doses administered.

Mariposa County: Three new cases; no new deaths; at least 435 vaccine doses administered.

Merced County: 127 new cases; three new deaths; at least 12,898 vaccine doses administered.