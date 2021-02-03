California farmworkers say they’re treated like ‘useless trash’ during COVID pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing health disparities and financial insecurities, hindered economic mobility, and exposed vulnerabilities for the farmworker community across California, a new report released Tuesday shows.

The report highlights “precarious conditions” facing farmworkers during the pandemic.

Researchers surveyed more than 900 California workers. The study was led by health anthropologists Bonnie Bade, Sarah Ramirez, and Dvera Saxton, in partnership with community-based organizations, researchers, and advocates rooted in farmworker communities across the state.

The workers surveyed and interviewed for the study were contacted as part of a two-part collaborative research project facilitated by the California Institute for Rural Studies.

“Farmworkers shared their lived experiences with us, and these must inform our efforts to change the trajectory of the pandemic for rural areas and for immigrant communities who often feel overlooked and forgotten,” Saxton said.

Farmworkers are disproportionately suffering from the pandemic’s financial and mental toll, the researchers said. The report showed many were facing job loss, loss of income, unsafe working conditions, lack of health insurance and sick leave, housing insecurity, and fear of being deported.

In response to the findings, the researchers are calling on local and state leaders to implement a slate of policy recommendations, which include expanding financial relief, healthcare access, and safety net resources for workers regardless of documentation status.

They also are calling on community-oriented organizations to conduct outreach and form localized COVID-19 safety plans that would provide farmworkers with information in their native language. They hope that calling attention to the issues farmworkers face will ease existing barriers for farmworkers to report COVID-19 related complaints in the workplace and bolster enforcement and compliance.

“The long term substandard working and living conditions of farmworkers combined with the labor that shoulders agricultural production in California have been amplified during the pandemic revealing the gaping holes in the security of the food chain, as its workers lack adequate protections,” Bade said.

Many of the participants spoke little English and were undocumented or lived in mixed-status households. The report includes interviews with at least 64 farmworkers but did not identify them by their real names to protect their confidentiality as many feared deportation and job loss or felt threatened by workplace abuse and retaliation.

About 90% of farmworkers in California are Latino, while at least 60% lack legal documentation or are unauthorized to legally work in the U.S., according to a separate, recent farmworker research study.

About 70% of the workers surveyed told researchers they were struggled to pay for food than in pre-pandemic times, while 63% reported more difficulty paying rent, 60% couldn’t afford childcare, and 51% experienced difficulty affording water.

Though they are deemed essential, farmworkers who participated in the survey spoke at length about the uneven distribution of resources, poor enforcement of health safety protocols in the workplace, and their eroded levels of trust toward government entities. Many said they had to put up with workplace conditions that jeopardized their health.

While farmworkers have been lauded as “essential and heroic” by the public, the researchers wrote, many in the report said they would have traded praise for protections such as “hazard pay, sick pay, better protections and readily accessible masks at their worksites and communities.”

One farmworker referred to as “Carlos” from Kern County described feeling resentful of his essential worker status. He said many like him were being ignored and neglected by their employers.

“We’re supposedly indispensable and essential, but it feels like we’re not essential, as if we are useless trash that you can throw away and then they’ll just hire more people,” he said. “That’s how I feel.”

Bade said conditions were worse for women, adding that they were stressed about providing income and worried that their children remained fed, schooled, and healthy.

“They fear of infecting their children, of not being able to put enough food on the table, of not having the technological resources to support distance learning,” she said. “They fear eviction, testing positive and being intubated in the hospital and dying alone.”

The stories of Latina workers facing the brunt of the pandemic echo data showing disproportionate impacts on job loss and income by race, they added.

In California, Latinas earn 42 cents for every dollar a white man makes, a separate study by the Hispanas Organized for Political Equity shows. In the initial months of the pandemic, about 30% of Hispanic women in the state lost their jobs, compared to 9% of white women.

“We’re working in the fields and you can get infected there and I don’t want to bring the virus home,” said a worker identified as Maria from the San Joaquin Valley. “(The virus) scares me, more so for my children, for my family, and for myself as well.”

While many agricultural laborers with citizenship status could receive financial relief through federal stimulus support and unemployment benefits, those who are undocumented or part of mixed-status families were ineligible. The researchers said the food sector’s employees need additional funding to support their communities with resources before a disaster strikes.

“One way to keep farmworker voices elevated is to substantially support, and fund local community based organizations...that are able to directly provide resources they need,” said Paola A. Illescas, a researcher for the study. “Outreach and educational campaigns are not only necessary, but it is only possible with robust funding.

“Without them, our food system would not be what it is.”