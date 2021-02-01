Coronavirus update: Fresno adds almost 400 new infections, nearing 90,000 total cases

Fresno County reported an additional 376 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the countywide total to 88,852 since the pandemic began.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 1,137 in Fresno County.

The county’s 14-day average positivity rate on Monday was 12.9%, a 6.9% drop from two weeks ago.

A total of 4,128 new coronavirus tests were conducted countywide as of Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed to 708,345.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped by 2.6% from the previous day, resulting in 481 hospitalizations. That’s a decrease of about 13 individuals. The number of ICU patients totaled 73, decreasing by an additional four patients from the day prior. There were nine available ICU beds countywide, increasing by four beds since Sunday, state data shows.

Statewide, a total of 3,258,706 California residents have contracted COVID-19, which has resulted in the deaths of 40,908 people since last March. On Monday, the state added 15,358 new cases and 211 new deaths since Sunday. The daily average of new cases in the past week has totaled 19,714.

The state’s positivity rate hovered at 7.3% based on data recorded in the past two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 tests performed across the state totaled 42,569,193 Monday, increasing by 290,175 tests from the day before.

14,443 California residents remained hospitalized as of Monday. Of those, 3,857 were in the ICU. There were 769 suspected COVID-19 patients, from which 92 remained in the ICU. A total of 1,290 ICU beds were available as of Monday, increasing by 96 beds since Sunday.

In the six-county region that makes up the central San Joaquin Valley, there have been a total of 196,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,446 deaths since the pandemic began. Those tallies rose by 1,786 new cases Valleywide as of Monday and 16 additional deaths.

The latest coronavirus updates for each county includes:

Kings County: 39 new cases recorded Monday, 20,812 to date; two new deaths, 177 to date.

Madera County: 202 new cases as of Monday, 14,452 to date; no additional deaths, 175 to date.

Mariposa County: One new case as of Monday, 368 to date; no additional deaths, five to date.

Merced County: 444 new cases yet as of Monday, 26,674 to date; four new deaths, 354 to date.

Tulare County: 725 new cases added Monday, 45,243 cases to date; ten additional deaths, 598 to date.