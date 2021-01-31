COVID update: Fresno County cases top 88,000 mark, with nearly 500 more deaths statewide

Fresno County has added 540 COVID-19 cases, pushing the county’s total to 88,476, according to the latest figures posted Sunday by the California Department of Public Health.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 was 494, a 1.6% drop from the previous day. ICU bed availability stood at five, a decrease of three beds, state data shows.

The county’s 14-day average positivity rate is 13%, a 7.5% drop from the previous 14 weeks.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 1,137 in Fresno County.

Statewide, the death toll reached 40,697, with 481 people dying as of Saturday. A total of 3,243,348 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The daily number of positive tests in California was 18,974.

The latest coronavirus updates from counties in the central San Joaquin Valley include:

Kings County: 140 new cases posted Saturday, 20,668 to date; no new deaths, 171 to date. The county’s totals include 7,113 cases in state prison facilities in Avenal and Corcoran, a daily increase of 16.

Madera County: 66 new cases, 14,443 to date; no additional deaths, 175 to date.

Mariposa County: Five new cases posted Saturday, 367 to date; no additional deaths, five to date.

Merced County: 26,230 cases to date as of Friday; 350 deaths to date.

Tulare County: No updates on weekends, 44,518 cases to date; 588 deaths to date.