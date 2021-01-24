Coronavirus update: U.S. tops 25 million cases, Fresno County also closing on milestone

The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A Sunday morning update by the CSSE lists 25,003,695 cases across the country with 417,538 deaths. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects the number of deaths across the country will reach 569,000 by May 1.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Fresno County has started to creep higher over the past three days and with the next update from public health officials it is likely to pass the 85,000 mark, the seventh-most cases of any county in the state.

There were 607 new cases reported on Saturday by the California Department of Public Health, with a total of 84,744. The 607 is up from the 546 reported on Friday and 391 on Thursday.

The 7-day and 14-day averages of 685 and 790 new coronavirus cases would easily push Fresno County past 85,000.

Los Angeles County had 1,031,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Orange counties all had more than 220,000, and Santa Clara County had 96,435 total cases.

New cases on Saturday across the Central Valley, according to the CDPH …

Fresno County: 607; 84,744 total

Sacramento: 558; 82,861 total

Kern: 773; 82,101 total

San Joaquin: 215; 58,485 total

Stanislaus: 266; 43,489 total

Tulare: 225; 42,307 total

Merced: 190; 24,616 total

Kings: 127; 19,760 total

Madera: 117; 13,781 total

Across the state, there are 3,085,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36,361 deaths, according to the CPDH.

There were 23 additional deaths in Fresno County on Saturday and 1,043 total. The 7-day and 14-day averages are 16 and 17.

Fresno County also is struggling with coronavirus vaccinations and this week two major clinics will pause due to a shortage of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

A vaccination site at the Fresno Fairgrounds, which had been providing about 1,500 shots a day for health care workers and senior citizens 75 and older will pause this week. A site at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center also will be on a pause this week.

California, again, is last in the nation in coronavirus vaccinations, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

It has used only 40.9% of the 4.9 million vaccine doses that have been delivered. Only Minnesota (44.9%), Alabama (43%), Kansas (41.6%) and Virginia (41.5%) have used less than 45% of its vaccines.

Placer County investigating death following vaccination

Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person several hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

The individual had tested positive for the coronavirus in late December and died on Thursday after receiving the dose. The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health.

There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies investigating and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said any reports to the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of those investigations. The sheriff’s office did not release an age of the individual, or any information on the vaccine received.