Coronavirus update: new cases down across state, but deaths up in Fresno-area counties

The California Department of Public Health reported 22,403 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, well below the rolling seven-day average of 34,047. But the number of coronavirus deaths increased across the state by 2.1% over the previous day, and the percentage was higher in several Fresno-area counties.

There were 21 coronavirus-related deaths and a 16.2% increase in Madera County, where there have now been 151 total deaths. The percentage also was higher in Fresno County (36 additional deaths, plus 3.9%, 968 total) and Merced County (eight, plus 2.6%, 316).

Statewide there were 694 new deaths with a total of 34,443, second highest in the nation behind New York. The seven-day average for deaths in the state was 476.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is up to 406,162, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of new COVID-19 cases brought the state total to 3,019,371.

California also now has the lowest percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations in the nation with only 36.8% of 4.2 million doses used, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, well below the national average of 48%.

The pace is even slower in Fresno County and the central San Joaquin Valley, where public health officials have said they have received far fewer doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine per week than anticipated.

The state is receiving 400,000 to 500,000 doses of vaccine a week from the federal government, and at that rate it would be June before California could vaccinate those 65 years and older, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said.

There are about 6.2 million residents in the state who are 65 and older and the two vaccines approved for use require two doses – with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a second does is administered 21 days after the first and with the Moderna vaccine it is 28 days between the first and second dose.

CDPH OKs use of Moderna vaccine after pause

The California Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that a specific batch of Moderna vaccine could be put back into use after a review found no scientific basis to continue with a pause triggered by “a higher-than-usual” number of possible allergic reactions were reported at a clinic in San Diego.

“Our highest priorities are to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective, and distributed equitably and efficiently,” Pan said, in a press release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommended that providers pause the distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A on Sunday evening. (Tuesday), we convened the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists to examine the evidence collected.

“We had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause. Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume.”

There were fewer than 10 individuals that required medical attention over the span of 24 hours, according to the CDPH, leading to a recommendation health care providers suspend use of the one lot of Moderna vaccine. It has not been notified of any additional clusters or individual events related to this particular lot of vaccine.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based,” Pan said, in the statement. “Members of my family who have qualified to receive the vaccine as health care workers or because of their age have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”

Clinica Sierra Vista resumes vaccinations

Clinica Sierra Vista health clinic announced it would resume vaccinations in Fresno County on Thursday. CSV had put its plan on hold Monday in response to the state warning.

CSV said it will be contacting patients who were previously scheduled for appointments this week, and begin placing them on the schedule for vaccinations beginning Thursday.

CSV vaccinations in Kern County remain on hold until further supplies can be obtained by Kern County Public Health.

California’s vaccination plan

State public health officials last week agreed to vaccinate everyone over age 65 in the tier following health care workers and those in long-term care.

Under Califiornia’s Vaccination Plan, healthcare workers and long-term care residents are to be the first to receive vaccines in Phase 1A.

Phase 1B has two tiers, the first for individuals 65 and older and those at risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture and the second tier for those at risk in transportation and logistics; industrial commercial, residential and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing; and those in congregate settings including those incarcerated or homeless.

Individuals 50 to 64 years of age and those 16 to 49 who have an underlying health condition or a disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 are in Phase IC along with those at risk of exposure in work sectors including water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications, financial services and government operations.