Fresno, Valley add nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths; vaccines in short supply

Coronavirus cases in the central San Joaquin Valley increased by nearly 1,390 on Wednesday afternoon for a total of 183,418 cases across the six-county Valley region since the pandemic began.

In addition, 20 more COVID-19 deaths in the Valley were reported Wednesday for a total of 2,102.

The California Department of Public Health continued to report 0% availability in intensive care units in the region, where a stay-home order for non-essential services remains in effect.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the Fresno area is much greater than the current available supply, public health officials said.

Here’s how COVID-19 cases and deaths increased in the Valley since The Fresno Bee’s last reports:

Fresno County: 715 new cases (83,200 total) and 968 total deaths.

Tulare County: 319 new cases (42,186 total) and nine new deaths (515 total).

Merced County: 118 new cases (24,570 total) and eight new deaths (316 total).

Kings County: 153 new cases (19,588 total) and three new deaths (148 total).

Madera County: 85 new cases (13,528 total) and 151 total deaths.

Mariposa County: No new cases. 346 total cases and four total deaths.