Special treatment credited with saving Clovis mother-to-be of twins from coronavirus

A 39-year-old mother-to-be of twins survived coronavirus and was discharged Monday afternoon from Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

Dallas Selling of Clovis, who is 27 weeks pregnant, received 49 days of care. Critical to her survival, hospital spokesperson Mary Lisa Russell said, was ECMO therapy

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy is a high-resource and labor intensive treatment that pumps and oxygenates the patient’s blood outside the body, replacing the function of the lungs as they heal.