Coronavirus update: Fresno County adds 1,000+ cases a day; Protest closes Fresno grocery store

The coronavirus pandemic continues its surge across California, with more than 2.3 million cases and 26,000 deaths now being reported.

More than 53,000 new cases — and close to 400 deaths — were added on Saturday, reflecting numbers from the first day of the New Year.

Fresno County added 1,042 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 67,484. The county is adding close to 84.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. That number was 82.4 last week. This, as the number of COVID-related deaths also continue to rise — at an average of 11 deaths per day over the last two weeks.

On Friday, the country reported 65 new deaths and a total of 711 since the pandemic began.

Fresno Trader Joe’s closed after anti-mask protest

Police officers were called to Trader Joe’s off Friant Road on Saturday, where a group of people were protesting the grocery store chain’s mask requirement. The city and state also have mask ordinances..

The store closed early for the day as mask-less demonstrators blocked the store entrance and confronted store employees. There were no reports of arrests.

The East Bay Times reported a similar protest occurred at a farmer’s market in Santa Cruz.

Numbers around the San Joaquin Valley

The entirety of the San Joaquin Valley region remains under the regional stay-at-home order with 0% ICU availability at local hospitals. Fresno County has been averaging 634 hospitalized patients over the last two weeks. There were 10 open and staffed beds in the intensive care units as of Saturday.

According to state numbers updated on Friday, Madera County has seen 10,752 positive cases and 117 related deaths. Tulare County has reported 33,994 cases and 406 deaths (33 more than last week). Merced County has seen 19,118 cases and 260 deaths. Kings County is at 16,358 cases and 110 related deaths. Mariposa County added 19 new case on Friday. It now has 236 new cases and four deaths.