GB3 will defy COVID restrictions, open Fresno-area gym locations on Saturday

GB3 will reopen on Saturday, despite the massive surge of coronavirus cases in Fresno County and in defiance of a state mandated stay-at-home order than has been in place since early December.

The Fresno gym chain announced the decision on its website and social media on Friday, calling exercise an “essential part of staying healthy,” and that it strengthens the immune system and mental health.

“We can not wait to see your faces again and help with all your workout needs.”

The gym will require social distancing and masks to be worn at all time with “no exceptions,” according to the message to clients. Equipment will be cleaned before and after each use. “We will continue to have our staff frequently cleaning throughout the day, after hours and enforcing our rules.”

A full list of guidelines cane be found at GB3clubs.com.

To this point, the gym seems to have complied with the COVID restrictions. It closed locations in March following the city’s shelter-in-place order. It reopened in June to larger-than-normal crowds that included Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, only to closed again in July.

It had since reopened but closed again after the most recent round of regulations.

Other Fresno gyms have stayed open

GB3 will join other local gyms in defying social distance and reopening rules. Warrior Fitness, Club Pilates, Fit Republic all received more than $5,000 in citations since May.

Fit Republic and Fort Washington Fitness both received $250 citations in late November. The Iron Office Gym was issued a $250 citation just this week, according to the city.