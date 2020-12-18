Fresno issues 2 business COVID fines, including Waffle Shop. Owner responds with message

For the second time this December, the Waffle Shop has received a citation for operating in defiance of state and local coronavirus restrictions.

The $1,000 citation was one of two the city issued to businesses this week.

A $250 citation was issued to The Iron Office Gym on Shields Avenue.

Waffle Shop owner Ammar Ibrahim has called previous citations issued to his restaurant “BS” and a violation of his constitutional rights; a sentiment he doubled down on in a post to his personal Facebook page on Thursday.

Ibrahim post a picture of the citation with a message to city officials.

“Another one love getting my morning started with fines in the mail from the City of Fresno. Once again violating my constitutional rights to make a living. The City officials aka Dick heads must think this is some mofia crap that they can do over night. Dear Miguel Arias and Lee Brand go F #%k your self. My family and my employees are all essential.”

This is the fifth citation the restaurant has received since May. In all, the city has issued the Waffle Shop $7,500 in fines.

Only two businesses — Planet Pumpkin and Super Liquor — have received more. Planet Pumpkin received $14,000 in fines over 15 days in late October. Super Liquor was cited $10,000 for price gouging in March. Crazy Bernie Furniture, The Spot Smoke Shop, Warrior Fitness, Club Pilates and Fit Republic have each been fined more than $5,000 since the pandemic began.

Ibrahim has said that the past citations have not been paid and that the Waffle Shop and is looking to challenge the citations in court.

The Waffle Shop is one of several area businesses choosing to serve dine-in customers, despite state stay-at-home orders that went into place in early December. The city had said its code enforcement investigates businesses based on complaints.

The restaurant was open on Friday, according to a post on Ibrahim’s Facebook page.