Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Valley Children’s Hospital receives COVID vaccine. Here’s when distribution will start

Valley Children’s Hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The hospital is one of 33 sites in California to receive the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines and will receive and store vaccines for all of Madera County, hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said in a news release.

Of the doses received Tuesday, 535 will go to Valley Children’s workers. Distribution will begin Wednesday.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California is expected to receive the vaccine Wednesday or Thursday, officials said.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials with other San Joaquin Valley public health departments, such as Fresno and Tulare, also have said they expect to receive vaccines this week.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix
Brianna Calix covers politics and investigations for The Bee, where she works to hold public officials accountable and shine a light on issues that deeply affect residents’ lives. She previously worked for The Bee’s sister paper, the Merced Sun-Star, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service