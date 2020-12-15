Valley Children’s Hospital receives COVID vaccine. Here’s when distribution will start

Valley Children’s Hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The hospital is one of 33 sites in California to receive the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines and will receive and store vaccines for all of Madera County, hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said in a news release.

Of the doses received Tuesday, 535 will go to Valley Children’s workers. Distribution will begin Wednesday.

Staff and physicians are celebrating this moment and hope this helps all of us turn the tide against COVID-19. Please continue to do your part to slow the spread - wear a mask, avoid social gatherings and wash your hands. We’re all in this together! pic.twitter.com/uH8f2foObh — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 15, 2020

Kaiser Permanente Northern California is expected to receive the vaccine Wednesday or Thursday, officials said.

Officials with other San Joaquin Valley public health departments, such as Fresno and Tulare, also have said they expect to receive vaccines this week.