A deadly week for coronavirus in Fresno County. How many lives were lost?

Fresno County experienced its deadliest week yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, with health officials confirming the deaths of 36 patients since last weekend.

Friday’s update by the Fresno County Department of Public Health included 28 fatalities, on top of eight that were announced on Tuesday. This week’s figures bring the number of lives lost to the novel coronavirus, and the respiratory disease it causes, to 61 across the county in December, and 542 since the first fatality in early April.

The state Department of Public Health reported 507 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Fresno County, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus this month to almost 4,000, and to more than 42,000 since early March.

Hospitals in Fresno County were caring for 472 confirmed coronavirus patients on Thursday, including 79 in intensive-care units. Another 41 suspected COVID-19 cases – patients for whom test results had not yet confirmed the disease – were also hospitalized as of Thursday, state health officials reported.

