Coronavirus cases surpass 41,000 in Fresno County. Tulare County surges by over 800

Tulare County health officials reported Tuesday 805 new coronavirus cases, while Fresno County surged past 41,000 total cases.

Tulare also reported two new deaths to bring its fatality total to 319. The county has had 23,662 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Fresno County reported 229 new cases to bring its tally to 41,098, and also added eight new deaths as that total grew to 514 since Mach.

It was a somber day across the Valley, with 32 deaths reported across the six counties.

The 32 deaths Tuesday is the third-biggest day of the pandemic for fatalities (38 on July 31, 33 on Aug. 11).

Cases also grew to 1,638 throughout the region.

The continued spike in COVID-19 cases comes days after the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom that is expected to last at least three weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an emergency text alert to all residents in the San Joaquin Valley urging them to stay home.

Fresno County is in the midst of a coronavirus surge that has seen an increase in positive cases and deaths and a decrease in ICU capacity.

On Monday, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate was 10.4% and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 408.

Across the region

Fresno County: 229 new cases Tuesday, 41,098 to date; eight additional deaths, 514 to date.

Kings County: 212 new cases, 12,624 to date; no additional deaths, 95 to date.

Madera County: 175 new cases, 7,115 to date; 17 additional deaths, 107 to date.

Mariposa County: Three new cases, 165 cases to date; one additional death, four to date.

Merced County: 214 new cases, 13,851 to date; four additional deaths, 198 to date.

Tulare County: 805 new cases, 23,662 to date; two additional deaths, 319 to date.