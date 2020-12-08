$1,000 fine in Fresno if caught in large social gatherings? Just stop holding them

The idea that Fresno residents could be fined $1,000 simply for having a large group of friends or family over seems, at first glance, to be preposterous.

Yet in the surging COVID-19 pandemic, such gatherings are the very fuel keeping the coronavirus spreading from person to person.

It is well established by health experts that one of the best ways to limit COVID-19’s spread is by avoiding social gatherings, especially in large groups.

Opinion

When residents don’t take that to heart, and continue to have big backyard barbecues, football watch parties and holiday events, that poses a threat not just to their immediate family, but to the broader community.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The proposal for the large fine by Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias is intended to get the attention of residents. Fresno is out of intensive-care beds in local hospitals due to the surging pandemic.

As of Monday there were only seven ICU beds available in Fresno County, out of 149 licensed ICU beds for a population of more than 1 million. That is a major problem and must be addressed immediately. Lives are at risk.

The council meets Tuesday at 4 p.m. online to discuss the proposal for the fines. Residents can go to the City Council’s web page to register to gain access online to watch and comment.

Attempts to stop COVID spread

Arias says the city has tried other means to manage the outbreak. It initially closed nonessential businesses, then reopened them when it was safe to do so. It provided personal protective equipment to businesses. Code enforcement officers have educated shop and restaurant owners about how to operate safely. Egregious offenders have been fined. And a public outreach ad campaign, pushing the messaging of mask wearing and social distancing, has been tried.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Given that the virus keeps spreading now mostly through social contact that should not be happening, Arias said the council wanted to take up the idea of fining residents. The proposal is based on what the state already enacted last week with its shelter-at-home order, including the fine amounts. Violators could be fined starting at $1,000 and repeat offenders up to $10,000.

“We are literally at the place we have been working for months to avoid — a health-care system that is overwhelmed,” he said.

Stop social gathering

So Fresnans, get with the program. Stop socializing with anyone outside of the family members you live with on a daily basis.

Haven’t seen your uncles or aunts for a few weeks? Sorry, you have to wait another month, and maybe longer.

Your parents can’t wait to see their precious grandchildren? They are going to have to do it over online video conferencing.

Every Fresno resident has a stake in overcoming the pandemic, and could do a lot of good by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, only going out when absolutely necessary and suspending social gatherings at least until after the holidays.

Christmas and New Year’s are going to be different this year, but then again, hasn’t everything been in 2020?