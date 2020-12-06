Coronavirus update: Fresno heads into new lockdown as cases climb, ICU beds dwindle

As the coronavirus lockdown loomed over Fresno County on Sunday morning, stores, salons, restaurants, and other businesses prepared for the regional stay-at-home order.

The orders, issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 that’s surged in recent weeks throughout the state, go into effect at midnight Monday and will last at least three weeks.

The short-term goal of the orders is to avoid overloading hospitals in counties with less than 15% ICU capacity for the San Joaquin Valley region (from Stockton to Kern County).

The San Joaquin Valley (Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties) were at a combined 14.1% capacity as of Friday.

In Fresno County alone, there were only five ICU beds available out of 149 that are licensed, according to data reported Friday. That translates to 3% ICU capacity for a county that has more than 1 million people.

In the latest COVID-19 count provided Saturday, Fresno County reported 428 additional cases of the coronavirus.

That means Fresno County has had a total of 41,108 cases since the pandemic began in early March.

Those numbers, however, don’t include those who contracted the coronavirus but never were tested and either recovered on their own or never experienced symptoms.

Fresno County’s coronavirus-related death total, meanwhile, is at 506.

On Friday, there were 18 new deaths reported. Health officials update the death toll figures on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Under the governor’s order announced Thursday, residents will be required to stay home except for essential tasks and outdoor exercise

Restaurants are prohibited from offering in-person dining, both indoors and outside. Only take-out and delivery orders will be allowed.

Movie theaters, museums, zoos, and other entertainment places, including cardrooms, will close. Sporting events cannot be played before a live audience.

Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, massage outlets, spas, and other personal care businesses must shut down, too.

Bars and wineries will have to close for the time being.

Gyms cannot operate indoors, though exercise can be moved outside.

Car washes, landscaping businesses, auto shops, pet grooming, laundromats, and other “limited services” will need to close, too.

Retail stores will be limited to no more than 20% capacity.