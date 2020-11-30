Coronavirus update: Fresno reports nearly 300 new cases following Thanksgiving

With the holiday season in full swing, 294 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Fresno County through Saturday night, raising the total to 38,288 since the pandemic began in the spring.

Four hundred eighty-one deaths attributed to the virus were reported since Friday, up by four from the previous update last week.

The number of confirmed hospitalized patients rose to 278, an increase of four from the previous day, according to state data. An additional 32 were suspected COVID-positive patients, increasing by 12 from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 57 were in the ICU.

Local officials in the past week reported 2,359 new cases or about 241 per 100,000 residents. Over the past seven days, Fresno County has averaged about 331 new cases and 1.4 daily new deaths.

The surge in new infections kept many people home for Black Friday, one of the biggest national shopping days of the year. Shoppers showed up, but there weren’t huge crowds early in the morning seen in previous years.

With Fresno County in California’s most restrictive purple tier of coronavirus safety measures, stores are allowed to have 25% of their maximum capacity at a time.

With the pandemic unfolding in unpredictable ways since the first case was reported in March, The Bee has compiled an ongoing timeline of key dates, events, and milestones for readers to explore.

State updates

As of the most recent update, California reported a total of 1,183,320 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest of any state in the U.S, with 19,089 deaths reported, state officials confirmed.

The weekly average number of positive cases rose to 6.2%, significantly increasing from last month’s 2.4%.

To slow the rapid resurgence of the outbreak, state officials last week required most California counties to close back down some businesses by prohibiting indoor dining and other operations. The state also implemented a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m to slow the spread.

Last week, California had just two counties in the least restrictive yellow Tier 1 of its Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now, there are none, with six California counties falling back into the red Tier 3 and one in the less restrictive orange Tier 2. The remaining 51 counties are in the most restrictive purple tier.

Tier assignments are subject to change at any time and can now occur more than once during the week when new cases surge, according to the California Department of Public Health.

National cases surpass 13 million

Across the U.S., more than 1.2 million cases were reported in the past week, averaging about 162,007 cases per day, and alarming public health experts who said Thanksgiving gatherings could contribute to a large increase of new cases over the coming weeks.

As of Sunday, 136,313 new cases and 818 new deaths were reported nationwide, according to an analysis from The New York Times. The number of people hospitalized totaled 93,219 as of Sunday. The average daily case rate had increased by 8% from two weeks ago.

A total of 13,447,300 Americans have been infected with the virus, and 266,758 have died. The daily tally of deaths has been rising quickly, exceeding 2,000 in a single day for the first time since May.

Moderna to roll out vaccines by the end of December

The drug company Moderna, which last week announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective, confirmed Monday it plans on applying for emergency authorization of its vaccine by late December.

Moderna last week was the second company after Pfizer to release data from its late-stage clinical trial, where more than 30,000 participants showed the vaccine was 94.5% effective. As of Monday, the pharmaceutical said its vaccine was now 94.1% effective but was 100% effective in preventing serious complications from the virus.

If the Food and Drug Administration grants approval, the first set of vaccinations could begin by Dec. 21, The New York Times reports.