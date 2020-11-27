Coronavirus updates: Fresno County cases increase; number of state deaths nears 19,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in California approached 19,000 Friday as state health officials anticipated a possible super-spreader outbreak in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health officials nationwide were holding their breath in anticipation of a spike in cases due to family gatherings over the holdiay.

In the latest available data, California officials reported a total of 1,158,689 COVID-19 cases. For Fresno County, there were 37,724 cases; for Madera, 6,003; for Kings, 10,475; for Merced, 11,440; for Mariposa, 116; and for Tulare, 20,649.

Los Angeles County, the state’s most populous, accounted for 373,919 positive cases. San Bernardino County reported 88,469 cases and Riverside County reported 85,077.

By age group, the 60% of those infected were between 18 and 49 years old, with those between 50 and 64 accounting for 19%; those over 65, 10%; and those 17 and younger 11%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of U.S. cases by Friday morning was 12,907,333, with 263,551 deaths. Worldwide, the case number is 61,240,522, with 1,437,199 deaths.