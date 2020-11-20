Fresno Bee Logo
Coronavirus

Fresno County coronavirus new-case surge continues, surpassing another milestone

Fresno County has surpassed 35,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first local instance of COVID-19 was identified in early March.

With 281 new cases reported Friday morning by the California Department of Public Health, a total of 35,278 Fresno County residents have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic, including people who experienced no or mild symptoms. Of those, 463 have died.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is expected to provide one of its twice-weekly updates on fatalities and other developments on Friday afternoon.

Fresno County has averaged almost 260 new cases each day over the past seven days.

The number of patients being treated in hospitals for coronavirus disease has also been on the rise for the past two weeks. As of Thursday, Fresno County hospitals contained 171 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including 23 seriously ill patients in intensive-care units. Another 29 suspected coronavirus patients were also in hospitals on Thursday, according to data from the state.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fresno County hospitals has climbed by 40% over the past two weeks.

