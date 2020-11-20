Want to get tested for COVID-19 in Fresno before Thanksgiving? Here are your options

Fresno County health officials warn against gathering for Thanksgiving but do recommend getting tested for coronavirus routinely.

Fresno County Department of Public Health has created a COVID-19 testing web page that serves as a one-stop shop for testing locations. There is a calendar that shows daily testing events on that page, as well.

Plus, the health department is working with the state to bring additional testing sites to the area. Stay tuned for those locations to be announced and opened.

Not sure where to start? Continue reading.

Call your doctor

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First, call your primary care doctor. Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said that most primary care physicians should start testing their patients. Some may have varying requirements and limited supply of tests. You will likely need to make an appointment to get tested at your regular doctor’s office.

If your doctor is unable to test you, or you don’t have a doctor or health insurance, you still have options.

OptumServe testing sites

Fresno County is working with the state of California and many other organizations to provide free COVID-19 testing.

The county has three state-run OptumServe testing sites and is slated to open more. The three existing sites are at Fresno City College, Sanger Community Center and West Fresno Regional Center. These testing sites require an appointment but do not require health insurance. They are free. When signing up online, you must fill out a brief questionnaire.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

To make an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

Results from these sites generally come back within 48 to 72 hours, but when impacted results can take four to six days.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily’s The Baseline COVID-19 Program and California Department of Public Health.

Testing at any Rite Aid site will not result in charges to your insurance carrier regardless of whether insurance information is collected. The test is free for anyone age 18 or over. If you get tested here, you must sign COVID-19 Public Health authorization form and lab consent. Eligibility is determined in coordination with local health officials. The screening questions provide information to public health authorities and help prioritize individuals for scheduling based on site capacity.

First, you will create an account and fill out an online questionnaire to provide information to health officials and help prioritize people for scheduling based on location and capacity. If there is an available appointment, you will receive direction on how and where to get tested.

Once tested, you’ll be notified via email or phone that your results are available. Results should be available within one to three days, but depending on capacity, it could be longer.

Rite Aid locations offering COVID-19 testing include:

1101 Fresno St. in Fresno

795 W. Shields Ave. in Fresno

4593 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno

1210 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno

456 S. Madera Ave. in Kerman

2640 Floral Ave. in Selma

1721 Manning Ave. in Reedley

Visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19 to get started.

UCSF Equity Project

UCSF Fresno partnered with a number of community organizations to provide COVID-19 testing and other health screenings to underserved areas in the city of Fresno. The groups involved support patients through the testing process, contact tracing and other areas through recovery.

Testing is free and insurance is not required.

Patients will receive two tests: a rapid test in which results are ready within 30 minutes and a test that must be processed in a lab. The rapid test misses one in six COVID-19 positive patients. The test that is processed in the lab is considered the most reliable test.

Testing hours are subject to change and supplies are limited. Most tests occur outside. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

The clinic is located at 2630 E. Weldon Ave. in Fresno. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The project also uses mobile units. Here are the days and locations for those in the coming week:

Friday, Nov. 20: All Saints Church, 3740 Ashlan Ave. in Fresno, 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave in Fresno, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23: Consulate of Mexico, 7435 N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno, 8 a.m. noon

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Economic Opportunity Commission, 1900 Mariposa Mall in Fresno, 3-5 p.m.

Visit fresno.ucsf.edu/cep for more information.

United Health Centers

United Health Centers hosts no-cost drive-up and walk-up testing clinics multiple days a week throughout the county. Fresno County Public Health Department keeps a calendar on its website.

To find a UHC testing event, visit unitedhealthcenters.org/covidtesting.

You must call or request an appointment first at unitedhealthcenters.org/appointment-request or 800-492-4227.

Clinic and Federally Qualified Health Center Testing Sites

A number of clinics and other medical offices are providing testing, but they may be subject to insurance coverage and require an appointment.

For those locations, addresses and hours, visit co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19/covid-19-testing-sites and scroll down the page.

Follow your city council member online

Most Fresno City Councilmembers have partnered with community organizations and medical providers to host testing events in their district. They also share information about testing events on their social media platforms.

Visit fresno.gov/citycouncil to find out who represents your neighborhood.