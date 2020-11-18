Fresno County adds nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, more people hospitalized amid surge

The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported Fresno County added 172 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 34,765 since the pandemic began in March.

That follows 296 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Tuesday and more than 300 on Monday.

Fresno County’s 14-day test positivity average was 8.3% on Wednesday, according to the state’s data. The county’s death toll stands at 463.

On Wednesday, the number of hospitalized patients in Fresno County increased by 12, for a total of 184, according to the state’s data. Fifteen of them were in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, the county had averaged more than 260 new cases each day for each of the past seven days.

This week, Fresno County was demoted back to the most restrictive designation under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy following a large surge in cases. The county had been in the state’s red Tier 2 before returning to the purple Tier 1 on Monday.

Merced and Kings counties were also downgraded back into the purple Tier 1 on Monday.

Under the purple Tier 1, restaurants cannot offer indoor dining and must rely on outdoor services, delivery, or takeout. Other types of businesses also face much stricter restrictions.

“Everyone is shocked by how extraordinary this surge really is,” Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer, told reporters on Tuesday. “The slope of this surge now is actually even steeper than it was in the summer. While the numbers aren’t as high, the slope is steeper, which is all giving us a lot of concern.”

Across California, a total of 9,811 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total infections to 1,047,789 since the pandemic began in March. There were an additional 61 deaths statewide on Wednesday, for a total of 18,360.

Merced County hadn’t updated its numbers late Wednesday. As of Tuesday, it had a total of 10,662 COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, Mariposa County had a total of 92 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to the county’s data.

Madera County hadn’t updated its numbers late Wednesday. As of Tuesday, it had a total of 5,561 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths, according to the county’s data.

As of Wednesday morning, Tulare County had a total of 19,461 COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths, according to the county’s data.

As of Wednesday, Kings County had a total of 9,708 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths, according to the county’s data.