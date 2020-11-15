Coronavirus update: Fresno County adds 276 COVID-19 cases, with no new deaths

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday reported Fresno County added 276 cases of COVID-19, raising the number of people infected in the county to 33,969 since the first case in March.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 460, according to the state’s data. On Friday, Fresno County recorded three new deaths due to COVID-19.

In the last seven days, the county saw an average of 210 new cases per day, compared to 172 the previous week, prompting Fresno County health officials to urge the community to consider canceling their Thanksgiving plans.

Statewide, the number of people infected with the coronavirus also continued to climb, up 7,866 to 1.03 million people. The number of deaths in California reached 18,253, an increase of 35 deaths from the previous day.

Across the U.S., nearly 11 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 245,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

