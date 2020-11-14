Coronavirus update: Fresno adds over 1,000 cases in a week. Here are the latest numbers

Fresno County added more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days, with county officials on Friday recommending families should consider canceling Thanksgiving plans.

On Friday, Fresno County added 172 additional COVID-19 infections. Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 459.

A total of 33,459 coronavirus cases have been reported in Fresno County since March. In the past week, the county saw an average of 200 new cases per day, compared to 106 new daily infections the prior week.

Across California, the number of cases has been significantly increasing as well.

On Friday, the state added 6,893 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 998,502 infections since the pandemic started, according to the state’s data. The state reported 29 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,137.

Statewide, there were a total of 3,399 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, with 931 of them in intensive care units, according to the state’s data.

“We are experiencing the same surge that the rest of the state is experiencing,” Dr. Rais Vohra, the county’s interim health officer, told reporters Friday. “It’s a fragile time. It’s a time when we need to take the precautions very seriously to make sure we have minimal loss of life and minimal suffering throughout our county.”

During the Friday briefing with reporters, Vohra said families should plan ahead for Thanksgiving. He said families should have a safe holiday by celebrating over Zoom, testing for COVID-19 and quarantining before and after their travel, having their celebrations outdoors, or canceling gatherings altogether.

California, Oregon, and Washington state on Friday issued travel advisories advising against out-of-state travel and for anyone arriving from other states or countries to quarantine for two weeks.

Across the nation, the number of coronavirus cases as of Saturday morning stood at 10.8 million infections, with 181,194 reported on Friday, alone, according to the New York Times.

The country has averaged 140,984 new cases per day over the past week, representing a 76% increase from the average two weeks prior, the paper reported.

On Friday, a total of 1,389 COVID-19 deaths were reported nationwide, bringing the nation’s death toll to at least 244,200, according to the paper.