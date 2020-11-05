Fresno County adds nearly 100 new coronavirus cases. Valley counties not far behind

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday reported that Fresno County added 96 new COVID-19 cases.

Since March, 31,952 people in Fresno County have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the state’s data. A total of 447 Fresno County residents have died from COVID-19. Fresno County officials report on COVID-19 deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of Thursday, 119 patients were hospitalized, and 20,816 had recovered.

Merced County on Thursday reported 36 new COVID cases, pushing its total to 9,916 infections since the pandemic began, according to the county’s data. The county reported two additional fatalities, pushing its COVID-19 death toll to 163 since the pandemic began.

Mariposa County, as of Thursday, had reported 81 COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to the county’s data.

On Thursday, Madera County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 5,219 infections since the pandemic began, according to the county’s data. The county has reported 76 deaths.

Tulare County on Thursday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 18,208 infections since the pandemic began, according to the county’s data. The county has reported 297 deaths.

Kings County had not updated its numbers late Thursday afternoon.

Across the central San Joaquin Valley, there have been a total of 74,091 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 1,069 deaths.

