Latest Fresno County tier for COVID-19. See how Valley counties fared in California data

Fresno County will spend another week in red Tier 2 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, in which restaurants, churches, fitness clubs and other businesses will continue to be allowed to offer limited indoor service as a hedge against spreading the novel coronavirus.

In the state’s latest reassessment Wednesday of counties for the four-tier, color-coded safety program that was introduced in late August, the California Department of Public Health maintained Fresno County’s status in the red tier, representing “substantial” risk for transmission of COVID-19 in the community. Fresno County has been in the red tier since Sept. 29, after emerging from purple Tier 1, the most restrictive level denoting “widespread” risk of viral spread.

To get into or remain in Tier 2, a county must have a seven-day average rate of seven or fewer daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and have no more than 8% of residents tested over a seven-day span testing positive for the virus. On Wednesday, Fresno County’s new-case rate was reported by the state at 6.3 per 100,000 people, with a testing positivity rate of 5.1%, based on data for the week ending Oct. 23.

Failing for two straight weeks to miss one or both of those marks can result in a county being reassigned back into the more stringent purple Tier 1.

Among other limitations under Tier 1 – denoting “widespread” risk of viral spread – restaurants are only allowed to offer to-go, delivery or outdoor dining; churches and other houses of worship are limited to outdoor services; and fitness clubs are barred from using their indoor facilities.

Neighboring Kings and Merced counties also were assigned to red Tier 2 for another week by the state, while Madera and Tulare counties remain in purple Tier 1. Mariposa County is the only Valley county in yellow Tier 4, the least restrictive level of the state’s blueprint representing “minimal” risk of transmitting the virus in the community. When the blueprint was introduced in late August, Mariposa County started in orange Tier 3, denoting “moderate” risk of transmission.