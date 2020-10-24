Coronavirus update, Oct. 24: Fresno County adds 6 deaths; could slip back into purple tier

Fresno County added six new fatal cases to the running total that is now 436 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday to Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 30,731, according to Fresno County Health officials.

Fresno County’s coronavirus-patient counts in hospitals are the highest since mid-September, and up from 100 confirmed hospitalized cases, and 117 total, on Monday.

Fresno County remains teetering on the edge of confronting renewed limitations on restaurants, businesses and schools based on a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Dr. Rais Vohra, the county’s interim health officer, acknowledged the concerns Friday in a media briefing with reporters, prior to reporting more than 140 new cases. “That’s what we need to brace ourselves for,” Vohra said.

Around the Valley

Tulare County: 17,495 cases and 286 deaths.

Merced County: 9,465 cases and 155 deaths.

Kings County: 8,196 cases and 83 deaths.

Madera County: 4,981 cases and 74 deaths.

Mariposa County: 78 cases and two deaths.

California

To date, California has reported 886,865 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 17,262 deaths from COVID-19, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Daily new cases in California calculated in two-week rolling averages have stayed between 3,100 and 3,400 since Oct. 1, according to state health officials. That rate is roughly one-third the peak observed in the summer. Similarly, the rolling average for the rate of diagnostic tests returning positive has held between 2.5% and 2.8%. Those percentages are the state’s lowest since data collection began, and are also about one-third of the summer peak, which was 7.5%.

Around the world

Thursday marked the largest one-day case total of the entire global health crisis, according to Johns Hopkins data: more than 468,000 new infections were reported worldwide.

The previous daily record of 443,000 was set one day earlier, and five daily counts since Oct. 15 have had more than 400,000 new global cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins data tracker. No prior day had reached that mark.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.