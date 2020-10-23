Coronavirus pandemic dashes a fan’s chance to boo with others and share frustration

Two Buffalo Bills fans watch as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The game is the first this season where a limited number of fans are allowed into Nissan Stadium for a Titans game. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) AP

I miss in person sports events and watching sports with a live crowd. Especially football. What I didn’t expect was to discover that I miss the opportunity to boo.

The art of booing. The simple act to vent out loud. To share a moment of frustration with others. To publicly declare your feelings.

We’ve all had to live through eight months of a pandemic that upended our daily rhythms and lives. We have a lot of “boos” pent up inside. Going to a sporting event would have been the perfect escape. A chance to blow off some steam. To release the emotions that have been building inside. Attending a game would have been the perfect venue for a healthy escape.

I’m not talking about the vicious, swear filled and hateful rants against the other team. I’m talking about the simple act of an emotional outcry: an inverted “cheer” for your team with your voice. And of course a favorite target is the referee. After all, they provide a simple and easy target for our frustrations (especially when our own team isn’t doing well). It’s all part of the game.

Now, I watch the current sports games on television, many without any fans, some with a sparse number in the house. But I find the canned audience cheers fake and unfulfilling. Worse yet, I haven’t heard any booing. No expression of frustration. In one football game, I even heard piped-in applause when the coach opted to kick a field goal and take the safe path to losing instead of a bold and calculated risk for a fourth down touchdown that could have turned the game around. The TV canned applause was fake: all devoted fans would have booed the ultra-cautious choice to just lose by a little instead of a big gamble to possibly win.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I tend to boo in subtle ways. A grunt of disapproval, a shake of the head, hands and shoulders thrown up into the air accompanied by a simple and direct phrase: “What?” “Stupid!” “Idiots!” “Who made that decision?” (And, of course, I throw in a series of choice swear words, all personalized).

Sports reflect our inner communal nature. We want to cheer (and boo) together. In a common chorus with others. Join our voices united as one. For a moment we bond as a collective. A good, deep “boo” can sound almost like a chant, a long, drawn out expulsion of inner frustration. It can be healthy. That’s what I tell myself.

Most importantly, it’s all a game. A moment when athletes meet in a competition, with rules and regulations, coaches and supporters, gathering in a special arena of shared struggle. And when it’s over, you have a winner and loser and we all simply go home. It’s over and we simply move on. It’s just a game.

The coronavirus has disrupted it all. We have now translated our boos to another venue: politics. The presidential election, the local races, the propositions, they have all become our new sporting events. So we boo at candidates on television. We blurt “that’s a lie” at a proposition ad. We curse when another mailer arrives and violently fling it into the trash can in an act of defiance.

Our days are filled with jeering and sneering. We wake up to news and scoff at the headlines. We snipe at a simple weather report, believing politics are deeply rooted in our growingly erratic and wild weather patterns. Everything has become political.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Here’s the problem: elections and politics are not a game. Policies and leadership affect our lives — the pandemic has brutally demonstrated that fact. We can’t go home after an election, unaffected by the winning team’s choices and stance. Suffering can result from each political confrontation. There will be real winners and losers that impact families and communities.

There’s a place for booing. I do it all the time. But booing at a sporting event is not the same as booing at life. Besides, don’t we want something to cheer about?





