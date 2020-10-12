Fresno County adds more than 200 new COVID-19 cases a day before critical status update

The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported Fresno County had a total of 29,419 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The Monday data, which goes through Sunday, shows an increase of 211 cases compared to figures reported late last week. The number of deaths remained the same at 406, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. Fresno County reports deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fresno County had 2,347 new tests, and its 14-day average positivity rate stood at 3.8%. A total of 112 patients were hospitalized, representing a 7.1% increase from the previous day, according to the state’s data.

Of those hospitalized, 29 were in the ICU, accounting for an increase of two patients from the previous day.

The county remained in the red-coded Tier 2 level, which recently allowed more businesses to reopen. Each tier has its own set of metrics counties must meet, and those results are updated on Tuesdays.

If counties see their gains reverse for two consecutive weeks, they could be reassigned to a more restrictive level. For Fresno County, that would mean going back to the most restrictive purple-coded Tier 1 level if it sees any of its key metrics backslide Tuesday after results are updated.

If counties see any changes in their assigned tiers, a three-day notice will be issued to implement changes and closures.

On Friday, public health officials said small outdoor gatherings were allowed in Fresno County, but should not include more than three households.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 850,028 infections across California, according to state data. The state has recorded a total of 16,572 deaths.

Merced County hadn’t updated its numbers on Monday afternoon.

Madera County on Monday reported a total of 4,786 COVID-19 infections, accounting for an increase of 38 cases, according to county data. Twenty-two of those cases were public infections and 16 were reported at the Valley State Prison. The county has recorded 71 deaths.

Mariposa County on Monday reported a total of 77 cases, and the number of deaths has remained at two, according to county data.

Tulare County on Monday reported a total of 16,890 COVID-19 infections, accounting for an increase of 96 cases from its prior report, according to county data. The county has recorded a total of 269 deaths.

Kings County on Monday reported a total of 4,460 COVID-19 infections, accounting for an increase of nine cases from its prior report, according to county data. The county has recorded a total of 74 deaths.