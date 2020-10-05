COVID-19 update: 90 new Fresno County cases; four new deaths across Central Valley

The California Department of Public Health on Monday reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, bringing the total to 29,065 cases, and 399 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county reports deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday, there were 116 people hospitalized, while 18,869 people have recovered in Fresno County. Statewide, there have been a total of 826,784 infections and 16,149 deaths.

Last week, the county moved up into the red Tier 2, according to the state’s blueprint for reopening. As the next reopening phase, red Tier 2 allowed more businesses to resume limited indoor operations at partial capacity. Previously, Fresno County had been in the purple Tier 1, which is the most restrictive level.

As part of California’s reopening strategy, the state will begin enforcing a new equity metric on Tuesday that will ensure the most vulnerable members of the population, including people of color and essential workers, receive additional resources to mitigate the spread of the virus. The new metric will be evaluated, in part, on the county’s four census tracts and will use a mapping tool called the Healthy Places Index.

To meet the criteria of the equity metric, Fresno county will need to meet the threshold to move forward into the next tier — orange Tier 3 -- which means it must only record 1 to 3.9 daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and have a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9%.

Central San Joaquin Valley COVID-19 cases as of Monday

Valleywide, the state on Monday reported 203 new cases and four new deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 67,273 and bringing the death toll to 966. There are 196 hospitalizations, and a total of 44,943 people have recovered.

Madera County: 64 new cases as of Friday, 4,642 to date, no additional deaths, 70 to date; 15 hospitalizations; 4,129 people recovered.

Mariposa County: No new cases reported Monday, 76 to date; no additional deaths, two to date; no hospitalizations; 73 people recovered.

Merced County: 15 new cases as of Monday, 9,081 to date; three additional deaths, 148 to date; 7 hospitalizations. The county does not report recoveries.

Tulare County: 91 new cases as of Monday, 16,490 to date; no additional deaths, 265 to date; 44 hospitalizations; 15,592 people recovered.

Kings County: 7 new cases as of Monday, 7,919 total cases; one additional death, 82 deaths to date; 14 hospitalizations; 6,279 people recovered.