Update: New evacuation warnings in place for wildfire burning in Sequoia National Park

Smoke plume rising over the Paradise Fire burning in Sequoia National Park. It is part of the KNP Complex Fire. National Park Service

An evacuation warning has been called for parts of the town of Three Rivers as a pair of wildfires continue to burn in Sequoia National Park.

The fires, known as the KNP Complex, started last week and have burned a combined 1,037 acres and were zero percent contained as of Monday morning. The Colony Fire is burning in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road. The Paradise Fire is located south in an inaccessible patch of land near the middle fork of the Kaweah River.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued the warning Sunday night. It covers all areas on both sides of Highway 198 east of the intersection of North Fork Drive and all side roads that connect to the highway east of that road.

It does not include spots on North Fork or South Fork Drive.

Mineral Kind Road is closed at Oak Grove Bridge and the sheriff’s office is manning a roadblock at that location, with additional deputies patrolling closed areas.

The warning is not a mandatory order to leave, but an indication of potential threat to life and/or property. The sheriff’s office says those in the area should prepare to evacuate, especially those with pets or livestock or anyone who would require additional time.

Mandatory evacuations had previously been ordered for the Silver City and Cabin Cove areas on Mineral King Road. The Exeter Memorial Building is the temporary evacuation point for those residents.

An evacuation map from the sheriff’s office can be viewed online.