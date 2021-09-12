Sequoia National Park wildfires burn at 0% containment, with more closures Sunday

The Paradise and Colony fires in Sequoia and Kings NationalParks are being called the KNP Complex, according to the National Park Service on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Multiple wildfires started by a recent lightning storm continued to grow in steep, difficult to reach areas of Sequoia National Park, the National Park Service said Sunday.

The Paradise and Colony fires, which combined are being called the KNP Complex, have scorched more than 1,000 acres and fire crews have 0% containment on either blaze, according to the Park Service.

Lightning struck several spots in the park on Thursday, officials said, starting multiple fires with the two largest of particular concern.

The Colony Fire is in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road, and the Paradise Fire is south of the middle fork of the Kaweah River.

“These fires are growing and have potential to affect park infrastructure and resources,” Park Service officials said in a news release. “The parks are aggressively attacking these fires to suppress them.”

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those areas of the park are steep and the vegetation is dense.

The Paradise Fire, at 807 acres as of an afternoon update, has been inaccessible from the ground.

The Colony, meanwhile, at about 207 acres, is burning in an area with many dead trees, meaning dead trees that are still standing are a major safety concern, according to fire officials.

Air crews have been able to drop water and retardant on both blazes.

The Three Rivers community can expect significant effects on air quality due to the wildfire, officials said, and Sequoia National Park could be closed in the coming days.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Community meeting Sunday night

Residents in Three Rivers and surrounding areas are invited to attend or tune into a meeting with staff from the Park Service, Cal Fire and other agencies. It is planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Three Rivers Memorial Building, 43490 Sierra Drive.

Officials ask those who attend to wear masks inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. The meeting also can be viewed online on the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Facebook page, facebook.com/SequoiaKingsNPS.

Closures affect Generals Highway, Lodgepole, Gen. Sherman Tree

The Generals Highway closed at 1 p.m. Saturday to uphill traffic from the Sequoia Entrance Station to the Giant Forest Museum. That portion of the highway also was to be closed to all visitors beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Potwisha Campground was to close Saturday night given its proximity to the Paradise and Colony fires.

On Friday, Crystal Cave and Crystal Cave Road were closed due to proximity to the Colony Fire.

Buckeye Flat Campground closed Friday due to proximity to the Paradise Fire.

The areas will remain closed until the fire threat is diminished. More closures may be necessary in the coming days, the NPS said.

The Kings Canyon entrance from Highway 180, meanwhile, has remained open.

The Generals Highway also is open between the Kings Canyon entrance and the Giant Forest Museum in Sequoia National Park until further notice.

Reservation holders for Crystal Cave, Buckeye Flat Campground, and Potwisha Campground will receive notifications and refunds directly from recreation.gov, according to the NPS.

Visitors to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in the coming days can expect to encounter smoke, poor air quality and firefighters, and they may see active fire from certain vista points.

Lodgepole Campground, Wuksachi Lodge, and the Giant Forest/Lodgepole area will close at 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be no access to the General Sherman Tree for the duration of the closure, the NPS said.

The Quail Flat gate will also be locked at 7 p.m. Sunday. The road between Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will be closed.

All visitors are expected to leave via Highway 180, the Park Service said.