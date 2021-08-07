Cal Fire says 66 homes destroyed by River Fire as crews work to contain blaze

Cal Fire crews have managed to increase containment on the destructive River Fire, which has displaced hundreds of evacuees as it burns in Placer and Nevada counties.

In a Saturday morning update, Cal Fire officials with the agency’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said that the fire, burning west of Colfax, is now 48% contained, up from zero on Thursday. Firefighters expect to fully contain the 2,600-acre blaze by Friday next week.

Damage assessment teams are still evaluating the sum of the fire’s destruction.

As of Saturday, 66 homes are confirmed to have been destroyed, along with two commercial buildings and 20 other structures. An additional 20 structures have been damaged.

About 3,400 structures still remain threatened by the River Fire.

As crews grapple with the blaze, evacuations have been scaled back. About 800 residents are still under evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire, and all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Placer County residents in the area of the Bear River and Campbell Creek, plus those between the river and Highway 174 are still under evacuation orders. Nevada County communities along the Bear River in the area of the fire are also still under evacuation orders, including the areas around Dog Bar Road, Mount Olive and Sierra Knoll Estates.

Placer County residents have been told to head to the evacuation center at the Regional Park Gymnasium, 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn. Nevada County’s evacuation center is at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley.

The River Fire started on Wednesday near the Bear River Campground and quickly spread toward Colfax, prompting evacuations for the Northern California town. The Chicago Park neighborhood west of Colfax was devastated by the fire, with several homes and vehicles destroyed.

Two civilians and one firefighter have been injured by the fire. A total of 744 fire personnel are assigned to the River Fire, according to Cal Fire officials.

River Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center