River Fire update: Firefighters build more containment against threatening wildfire

Firefighters appeared to gain momentum Wednesday night against the River Fire that’s threatening approximately 600 structures.

Cal Fire reported around 7 p.m. that firefighters established 28% containment against the wildfire that’s burning west of Yosemite National Park.

In addition, Cal Fire reported that the River Fire remained at 9,500 acres — the same size the wildfire was at Tuesday morning.

Firefighters also were expected to receive slightly favorable weather conditions going into Thursday with temperatures expected to reach as low as 65 degrees.

Cal Fire reported that one structure was destroyed and four other minor structures also were destroyed.

Firefighters were reinforcing control lines and mopped up hot spots from both the air and ground, Cal Fire added.

The fire continues to burn in light flashy fuels and interior islands.

And the large amount of dead trees within the fire area due to drought stresses and fire impact has allowed embers to remain hidden within the heavier more dense fuels, according to Cal Fire.

There were a total of 1,226 personnel assigned to the River Fire with 204 engines, 18 water tenders, nine helicopters, 12 hand crews and 21 dozers.

Changes in evacuation statuses

Madera County had evacuation warnings lifted for the following areas:

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Evacuation orders also were reduced to the evacuation warnings in the following areas:

Road 600 between Leland Gulch Road and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 820

Road 810

Road 812

Residents who had proof of residency were allowed access to the following areas:

Road 600 at Leland Gulch Road

Road 600 at Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800 at Road 613

Road 820 at Mariposa County Line

Road 810 at Mariposa County Line

Road 812 at Mariposa County Line