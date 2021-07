Viewed from about a mile away and through heat waves, a fire tanker drops a load of retardant on the Blue Fire, south of Shaver Lake, June 30, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation warnings for the Blue Fire on Friday as firefighters advanced on the blaze south of Shaver Lake.

The fire, which erupted Tuesday afternoon, was 75 percent contained after burning 400 acres, a spokeswoman for the Sierra National Forest reported. About 175 firefighters were sent to fight the blaze.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.